Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading Down 1.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

