Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LICY. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $133,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

