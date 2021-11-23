Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after buying an additional 1,307,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 141.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after buying an additional 1,215,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,947,000 after buying an additional 849,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

