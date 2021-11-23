Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.62. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1,946 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.