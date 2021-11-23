Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.67

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.67 and traded as high as $46.12. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 120,833 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $812.38 million, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

