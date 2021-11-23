LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Buys $30,488.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,305. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

