Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $81.73 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.