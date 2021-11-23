Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $148,947.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.27 or 0.00376446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.