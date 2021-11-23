Lightning (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $46.84 million and approximately $865,282.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00235640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

