LikeCoin Trading Down 5.8% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and approximately $37,816.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00235640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,066,984,972 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,566,297 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

