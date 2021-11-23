Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $258.28

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €258.28 ($293.50) and traded as high as €294.30 ($334.43). Linde shares last traded at €293.05 ($333.01), with a volume of 1,417,956 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($330.68) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €289.41 ($328.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €271.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €258.28.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

