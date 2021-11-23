Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Reaches $9.56 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $1,355.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

