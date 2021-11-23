LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0120

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $13,456.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001371 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

