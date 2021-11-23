Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $146.30 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.36 or 0.00019784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $146.30 million and $1.50 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,302.07 or 0.07489514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.53 or 1.00037082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,873,811 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

