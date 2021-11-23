Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $431.62 million and $11.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

