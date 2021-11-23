Litentry 1-Day Volume Tops $25.51 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00007776 BTC on popular exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $137.70 million and approximately $25.51 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,960,907 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

