Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Lithium Americas worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

