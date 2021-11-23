Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Littelfuse worth $30,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

LFUS opened at $316.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.63 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.01. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

