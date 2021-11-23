Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $392,579.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,794,677 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

