LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $2,993.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00423008 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001482 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $687.94 or 0.01201326 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

