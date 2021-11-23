LOCGame Achieves Market Cap of $12.96 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 46,691,715 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

