Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,572.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.69 or 0.07532569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.82 or 0.00371387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.66 or 0.00991208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00085815 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.95 or 0.00411567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00269498 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

