Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,850 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41,761.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,675 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

