Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,700 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $2,921,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Livent by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -343.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

