Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 149,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,870,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,711. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

