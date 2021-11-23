Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.