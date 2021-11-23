Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

