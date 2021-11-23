Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE MXL opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -460.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

