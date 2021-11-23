Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

