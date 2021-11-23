Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

