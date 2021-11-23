Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

