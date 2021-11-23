Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 7,100 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $6,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

