Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 56.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.3% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 110,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.