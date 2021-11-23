Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Matson by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,898 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.