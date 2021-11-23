Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 667.70 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

