Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

