Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHB stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

