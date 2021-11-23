Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE ABG opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.76 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.71.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.