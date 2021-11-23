Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Several research firms have commented on LXP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

