Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.