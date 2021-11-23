Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,600 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE REZI opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

