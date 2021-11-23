Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,877,252. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.