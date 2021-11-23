Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $455,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $483,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

