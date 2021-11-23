Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.65

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 35.40 ($0.46). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 34.10 ($0.45), with a volume of 193,184 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

