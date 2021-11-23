LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

