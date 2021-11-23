Lpwm LLC Acquires 3,274 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.