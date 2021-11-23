Lpwm LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.3% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,235,408 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

