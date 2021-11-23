LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.86

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 6196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $910.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 624.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,084,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

