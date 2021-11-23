Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Down 3.1%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 695,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,414,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.