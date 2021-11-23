Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.23 on Tuesday, reaching $455.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,068. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

